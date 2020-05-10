COVID-19: Water Utility Officials Warn Residents Not to Flush PPEs To Avoid Clogged Sewers

People are flushing some personal protective equipment (PPEs) down the toilet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These bad flushing habits caused water utility officials to remove gloves, masks, and other items that clogged sewers more than usual.

Service providers in Texas say they have been dealing with the problem of coronavirus-associated blocked pipes and damaged systems since the pandemic took hold.

In March, the provider asked residents to prevent contributing to clogs caused by flushing used disinfectant wipes and paper towels. The latest round of damage has prompted officials to warn that locals will ultimately emerge as procuring repairs.

“It may not be affecting you today, but it could be tomorrow,” El Paso Water spokesman Carlos Briano told KVIA on Thursday.

“[Everything] the utility does paid by the ratepayer; every nickel workers have to go through, every replaced machine is all 100 percent paid by the ratepayer.”

Water officials said people were continuing to flush PPE resulted in workers unclogging pumps more than 20 times in 24 hours, despite the facility using the latest gadget in two years.

Briano told Newsweek the Montwood Lift Station in Texas has not had this problem before the pandemic. “All the problems we’ve had at this lift station have started since everybody started working and practicing safe practices at home,” he said.

The official then encouraged the residents to stay at home and continue to go to school at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just don’t flush anything down the system that is not toilet paper or something your body made,” added Briano.

El Paso isn’t always the only city that has seen a boom in clogged pipes due to flushing PPE down the toilet throughout the pandemic. The Philadelphia Water Department suggested in late April that they had seen 12 times as a great deal clogging as normal due to PPE waste.

“We are seeing a large increase in the amount of PPE and other items being discarded through people flushing these items down the toilet,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. He added the situation is taking a toll on their water treatment infrastructure and residents’ private property.

According to Kenney, 19 of the Philadelphia department’s pumping stations are also affected by PPE waste, including gloves, masks, and wipes.

He said the Water Department has seen 12 times more infrastructure clogging waste at facilities than usual. That is equivalent to 100 pounds a month versus the typical 100 pounds a year.

Residents are being told only to flush the 3Ps and forestall flushing PPEs and disinfectant wipes in the toilet.

The City of Ottawa in Canada posted an advert on YouTube this March saying, “Your toilet is not a green bin or a garbage can.”

The message is “there is no such thing as a flushable wipe,” and residents should “only flush the 3 Ps – Pee, Poo and Toilet Paper.”

Manager of Canada’s Wastewater Collection Hasnaa Zaknoun encourages residents not to flush wipes and make-up remover cloths. Zaknoun said these items do not decompose in the sanitary sewer system.

“Flushing this material causes damage to the sewer system, and every pump blockage requires extra effort and cost,” Zaknoun told CTV News Ottawa.

The official said the items might also cause sewer backups in residences, leading to expensive plumbing costs.” All the goods need to be placed in the garbage bin, Zaknoun added.