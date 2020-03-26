Covid-19: Will the crisis overturn the political and economic system?

Today, more than two and a half billion human beings are confined to their homes. This represents a third of humanity. And as long as it lasts, it leaves the possibility of thinking about the future.

Many voices are raised to say that the aftermath will not and should not be like the before. French President Emmanuel Macron has already begun to praise the welfare state, and has announced a takeover of certain sectors as well as a sovereign France and Europe.

The Covid-19 crisis should therefore have consequences on the socio-economic organization of many countries, on the respective roles of the State and the private sector.

With :

– Anaïs Voy-Gillis,PhD in Geography from the French Institute of Geopolitics (IFG), consultant, co-author (with Olivier Lluansi) of Towards the industrial renaissance (to be published in April 2020, Marie B editions)

– Cédric Dur, lecturer at the Center for Economics of the University Paris-Nord (CEPN, CNRS / Université Paris-XIII) Phone.