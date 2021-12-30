Covid PCR test slots will be prioritized for essential workers and those most at risk.

Covid PCR test slots will be prioritized for essential workers and those who are most at risk.

Changes are being made to ensure that essential workers and those who are most at risk can be tested for covid as soon as possible.

It comes at a time when the demand for tests is on the rise.

Due to the increased demand for PCR tests, priority will be given to essential workers and those who are most at risk.

The measure is being implemented to ensure that those who require PCR testing results to confirm a prompt exemption from self-isolation have access to it as soon as possible.

Testing will continue to be available to anyone who requires it, but those on the highest risk list and those who are eligible for new covid treatments should indicate that they are an essential worker in order to receive priority scheduling for PCR tests.

Test and Protect will also concentrate resources on those who are most at risk of harm, which means that the majority of people will be contacted via text message or email, with contact tracers prioritizing phone calls to those who are linked to higher-risk settings such as hospitals and care homes.

People should respond to the text or email message and fill out the online form as soon as possible so that close contacts can get the help they need.

“The current surge in cases means testing capacity – sampling and processing – is under pressure,” said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a statement to Parliament today.

As a result, we’ve set aside some slots for critical workers, such as NHS and transportation workers, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable or eligible for new Covid treatments.

This ensures that critical workers receive the test results they require to qualify for an exemption as soon as possible.

“At this point, this is a sensible step to take.”

Despite this priority for essential workers, I want to emphasize that testing is still available to anyone who needs it.

“If you try to schedule a test and are unable to find a time that is convenient for you, please try again later.”

Throughout the day, more PCR slots are made available.

“For the time being, Test and Protect is concentrating its phone tracing efforts on high-risk environments like nursing homes.”

If we test positive, the majority of us will be contacted via text or email rather than by phone.

If Test and Protect contacts you, whether as a positive case or a close contact, please respond and complete the online form, and make sure you follow all of the instructions.”