Cramer weighs on Nucor, Delta Air Lines and more

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is the best house in an incredibly bad neighborhood, Cramer said. Steel is something that should be sold in a recession, Cramer said, but added that he would not sell Nucor as it has a good dividend and is solid and well managed. “Data reactid =” 13 “>Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is the best house in an incredibly bad neighborhood, Cramer said. Steel is something that should be sold in a recession, Cramer said, but added that he would not sell Nucor because it has a good dividend and is solid and well managed.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a great American company, said Cramer. Because of the oil and China exposure, there won’t be a quarter as big as he’d like it to be. He wouldn’t sell it. “Data reactid =” 14 “>Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a great American company, said Cramer. Because of the oil and China exposure, there won’t be a quarter as big as he’d like it to be. He wouldn’t sell it.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG), EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG), Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE), Pioneer of natural resources (NYSE: PXD) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are well managed to survive this nuclear war against oil and gas, Cramer said. He added that he hated these stocks. “Data reactid =” 15 “>Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG), EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG), Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE), Pioneer of natural resources (NYSE: PXD) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are well managed to survive this nuclear war against oil and gas, Cramer said. He added that he hates these stocks.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If we get more good news about COVID-19 treatment, people will buy the airline’s stock, Cramer said, and he’d wait Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to trade higher on positive news and he would sell it because it is difficult to say how good the sector will be. “Data-reactid =” 16 “> If we get more good news about COVID -19 treatment, people will buy the airline’s shares, Cramer said, and he would wait Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to trade higher on positive news and he would sell it because it is difficult to say how good the sector will be.

