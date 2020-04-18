Criticism does not stop: City Day: No big crowds when reopening

The German Association of Cities expects customers to be reluctant to reopen smaller shops this Monday. “We assume that the population will be happy to use the regained opportunities from Monday onwards,” said CEO Helmut Dedy of the German Press Agency.

“But we don’t expect the huge rush now: The shops that are now opening can still be reached a week later.” The cities expected that the first easing would also be used with caution.

The federal and state governments had agreed that from this Monday smaller shops with a shop area of ​​up to 800 square meters will be allowed to reopen. This is also allowed – regardless of its size – also car and bicycle dealers and bookstores. Ultimately, however, the individual federal states decide how they want to implement the easing.

Urgent applications against the ordinances to close department stores due to the Corona crisis have been rejected by higher administrative courts (OVG) in Berlin and Greifswald. The OVG Berlin-Brandenburg called the closure proportionate with a view to protecting the health of the population. Among other things, the ailing chain of department stores Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof had taken legal action in several federal states against the closure of its branches in the Corona crisis.

In an urgent procedure in which Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof at the administrative court in Minden opposed the guidelines of the city of Bielefeld, the court restricted the powers of the city: without undermining valid reasons. The point was that Bielefeld department stores also wanted to prohibit the delivery of ordered products or the sale of goods from the food segment.

The City Day welcomed the easing that will apply in most federal states from Monday. «People need lively inner cities. If more retail stores open now, it will do everyone good: the people who want to shop, the retailers, their employees, and the cities, »said Dedy.

Criticism continues to come from business associations. The criterion of 800 square meters of retail space for shops that are allowed to reopen was chosen arbitrarily, said the managing director of the SME association, Ludwig Veltmann, of the German Press Agency. This would lead to distortions of competition – for example with overlapping ranges in now reopened stores on the one hand and stores that are still closed on the other.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann defended the target. “This is not a tangible size,” emphasized the Green politician on Saturday. In the case law, retail businesses with more than 800 square meters are considered large. “The purpose of this regulation is that not all shops open at the same time, because that would result in a pull on our main shopping streets and shopping centers.”

Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has warned of exaggerated expectations in the face of calls for further easing. Despite the stabilization of the infection numbers, one is still walking a fine line. “As long as there is no corona vaccine and no medication, we must continue to apply the restrictions and ensure controlled development,” said Söder of the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Saturday ). Söder expressed understanding for lawsuits from the economy, the previous easing did not go far enough. However, the federal and state governments did more for the economy than any other country in the world.

Achim Truger also warned that the “economy” would give in to demands for a quick exit from the restrictions. Politics must now be steadfast. “Otherwise we actually risk human lives and a second, far worse shutdown,” said the economist at the Rheinische Post (Saturday).

From the point of view of the deputy FDP parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Michael Theurer, business associations rightly criticize the requirements. “The definition of 800 square meters is arbitrary, as is the specification of which types of business can open again.” Comprehensible rules are required – such as what concerns hygiene, distance or the limitation of contacts. The CDU economic council insists on foregoing size requirements for sales areas and making openings dependent solely on compliance with hygiene and other protective measures. In addition, there should be no nationwide patchwork, said Secretary General Wolfgang Steiger of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.