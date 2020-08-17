Cross-border parcels through Xinjiang rail port exceed 25M

The customs authority at Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, has handled more than 25 million parcels worth over 80 million U.S. dollars since the port launched cross-border e-commerce business in January.

The number of China-Europe freight trains through Alataw Pass has picked up significantly this year. At present, 15 routes of such cargo trains run through the port, according to Yang Qian with the local customs.

Exported toys, furniture, clothing, daily necessities and other commodities in cross-border e-commerce parcels have been sent to Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and other EU countries via the port.

“Cross-border e-commerce, as a new form of foreign trade, has provided strong support for enriching local economic structure and promoted an open economy,” Yang said.