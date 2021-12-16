For the week ending December, US crude oil inventories fell by 0.1 percent.

Stocks of commercial crude oil fell by 200,000 barrels, versus a market expectation of a 2.09 million-barrel increase.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Commercial crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 0.1 percent in the week ending December.

According to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the number of people living in poverty has risen to 3.

Inventories fell by 200,000 barrels to 432.9 million barrels, compared to a 2.09 million-barrel increase expected by the market.

According to the data, strategic petroleum reserves, which are not included in commercial crude stocks, fell by 1.7 million barrels to 600.9 million barrels last week.

During that time, gasoline inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels to 219.3 million barrels.

Crude production is on the rise.

US crude oil imports fell by 105,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 6.49 million bpd in the week ending December, according to EIA data.

3. Meanwhile, crude oil exports are down 434,000 barrels per day to around 2.27 million barrels per day.

During the same period, US crude oil production increased by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 12.15 million bpd.

According to the EIA, US crude production will reach 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022, up from 11.1 million in 2021.