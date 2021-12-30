In the United States, crude oil inventories have fallen by 0.8 percent.

A 3.6 million barrel drop occurred in the week ending December 24.



In the week ending December, commercial crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 0.8%.

According to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are now 24 people in the United States who are poor.

Stockpiles dropped 3.6 million barrels to 420 million barrels, beating market expectations of a 3.2 million barrel drop.

According to the data, strategic petroleum reserves dropped by 1.4 million barrels last week, to 595 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels to 222.7 million barrels during that time.

Crude oil production is on the rise.

Imports of crude oil into the United States increased by 565,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.76 million bpd on July 7.

Crude oil exports increased by around 50,000 bpd to around 2.93 million bpd, according to EIA figures.

US crude oil production increased by 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 12.25 million bpd during the same time period.

According to the EIA, US crude output will rise to 11.85 million barrels per day in 2022, up from 11.18 million in 2021.