Crude Oil Price Update – Next important step, determined by the trader’s response to the retracement zone from $ 27.40 to $ 26.04

West Texas Intermediate’s US crude oil futures are trading lower until Tuesday close. The price trend indicates that the OPEC + production cuts will not compensate for the destruction of demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, global oil producers worldwide are expected to cut total production by around 19.5 million barrels a day, or nearly 20% of the world’s supply. However, these commitments – including voluntary cuts that will be phased in in countries like the United States – will not be enough to reduce the global supply surge.

At 20:24 GMT, WTI crude traded at $ 27.96 in June, a decrease of $ 1.32 or -4.51%.

Weekly holdings by the American Petroleum Institute

US crude oil stocks are likely to have increased last week for a 12th week, according to analysts, who were interviewed before the weekly API report due to be released on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. GMT. Traders expect an increase of 12.1 million barrels.

Daily swing chart technical analysis

The main trend is declining, according to the Daily Swing Chart. Trading above $ 33.15 will change the main trend up. A move through the latest swing bottom at $ 21.64 signals a resumption of the downtrend.

The small trend has increased, but the momentum tends to be less. Trading above the two small lows at $ 23.31 and $ 22.74 will change the minor trend downward and reaffirm the shift in momentum.

The main range is between $ 48.92 and $ 21.64. The retracement zone at $ 35.28 to $ 38.50 is resistance.

The short-term range is between $ 21.64 and $ 33.15. The $ 27.40 to $ 26.04 retracement zone is the primary downside target. The top of this area was touched on Tuesday.

Short-term outlook

Holding $ 27.40 indicates the presence of counter-trend buyers. This could fuel a short covering rally, but not necessarily a turnaround.

A breach of $ 27.40 indicates that sales are getting stronger. This could lead to a test of the Fibonacci level at $ 26.04. This is a possible trigger point for a downward acceleration.

