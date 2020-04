Qualified digital asset custodian, Anchorage Trust Company, has added to the list of assets supported by its institutional custody solution. The company announced support for the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap in a blog post on April 2.

Anchorage claims that its custodial solution is safer than cold storage, while allowing the benefits of asset usability, offering features such as staking, airdrops, and even trading from custody.

