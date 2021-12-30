Cryptocurrency price LIVE – As ProShares plots Metaverse fund, it has become the most popular topic among crypto enthusiasts on Reddit in 2021.

Cryptocurrency price LIVE – As ProShares plots the Metaverse fund, it has become the most popular topic on Reddit among crypto enthusiasts for the year 2021.

ProShares has filed an application to track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index’s performance.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that Ethereum, Decentraland, and Basic Attention are all poised for a comeback in 2022.

Regardless of what else happens in the highly volatile market, Motley Fool contributors believe those three cryptocurrencies will see gains next year.

The outlet noted that “Ethereum stands out as a great crypto for 2022 and beyond,” but that BAT and Decentraland are also good bets.

Bitcoin has remained the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, with its value increasing by more than 70% by 2021.

The coin started the year at (dollar)32,000 per coin, and by April, it had risen to (dollar)64,000 per coin.

Despite a drop from May to September, Bitcoin bounced back and hit a new high of (dollar)69,044 in November 2021.

Part three of three on the dangers of investing in cryptos

Product complexity is a third risk of cryptocurrency investing.

Consumers may find it difficult to comprehend the risks of some cryptoasset products and services due to their complexity.

Cryptoassets cannot always be converted back into cash.

Converting a cryptoasset back to cash is subject to market demand and supply.

Part two of the risks associated with investing in cryptos

Price volatility is another danger of investing.

Consumers are exposed to significant price volatility in cryptoassets, as well as the inherent difficulties of accurately valuing cryptoassets.

Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a number of risks.

We’ve compiled a list of five cryptocurrencies’ risks.

Consumer protection is the first.

Some investments based on cryptoassets that promise high returns may be exempt from regulation beyond anti-money laundering requirements.

China’s crackdown presents a ‘huge opportunity’ for the United States.

According to Pat Toomey, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions “is a big opportunity for the US.”

This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States lobbied for more cryptocurrency regulations.

China’s crypto crackdown

While the creation and trading of cryptocurrencies has been illegal in China since 2019, Beijing has increased its crackdowns this year, warning banks to halt related transactions and shut down much of the country’s vast network of Bitcoin miners.

The central bank’s previous statement sent the clearest signal yet that China is anti-crypto.

Continued China’s statement

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency in the world, and other digital currencies are…

