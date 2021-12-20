Cryptocurrency price LIVE – Crypto is ‘crashing,’ with the Shiba Inu coin plummeting in value alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

THE VALUE OF SOME of the most popular cryptocurrencies is dropping, raising fears that they will “crash.”

On Friday, the crypto market plummeted for some of the most popular coins, with Forbes estimating a loss of nearly (dollar)1 trillion since November’s peak.

Then, on Monday morning, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were among the major coins that were still in trouble.

According to CoinBase, as of 12 p.m. ET Monday, Shiba Inu was down more than 8%.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin was down nearly 2% and Ethereum was down 2% at the same time.

Continue reading What are Altcoins?

“They build on bitcoin’s success by slightly changing the rules, economics, or use cases to appeal to different users,” said Simon Peters, a crypto-asset analyst at eToro.

“The use cases and practical application of altcoins are extremely diverse.

They usually use technology to support or provide a liquidity solution for a product or service.”

What exactly are altcoins?

Alternative coin, or altcoin, is a type of virtual currency that uses the blockchain to ensure secure transactions.

There are more than 900 different altcoins available. Altcoin is a cryptocurrency category rather than a currency.

What is the definition of fiat currency?

If you’ve ever heard the term “fiat” used in the cryptocurrency world, it’s not to be confused with the car brand.

The term “fiat” refers to government-issued money.

Because cryptocurrency, or virtual money like Bitcoin, is not backed by governments or adheres to the same standards as fiat money, investors are concerned about its volatility.

The price of Dogecoin has risen as a result of the Tesla news.

Dogecoin’s value increased by more than 20% after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would begin accepting it as payment.

Tesla will allow Dogecoin purchases for some merchandise, he said in a Tweet, and “see how it goes.”

According to CNBC, Dogecoin’s value has risen from a fraction of a penny at the start of 2021 to a high of over 74 cents in May.

On December 16, the exchange rate was 17 cents.

Apple has cryptocurrency on the brain.

Cook went on to say that while Apple is investigating cryptocurrency technology, it is “not something we have immediate plans to do.”

In 2019, a senior Apple Pay executive stated that the company believes cryptocurrency has “long-term potential.”

However, crypto enthusiasts should not get too excited, because even if Apple does introduce cryptocurrency products or services in the future, it does not appear to be imminent.

CEO of Apple

