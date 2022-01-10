Cryptocurrency price LIVE – Despite the recent crash, experts believe Bitcoin will outperform stocks and reach (dollar)100,000 this year.

Cryptocurrency price LIVE – Despite the recent crash, experts believe Bitcoin will outperform stocks and reach $100,000 this year.

Bitcoin will dominate the crypto market in 2022, according to Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone, and Etherium will hit $5,000.

“Federal Reserve rate hike expectations in 2022 may support a win-win scenario for Bitcoin vs. the stock market,” McGlone said.

This analysis follows a week in which several well-known cryptocurrencies took a dive.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin had dropped nearly 12% in the previous seven days as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Shiba Inu was down nearly 15% in seven days, while Ethereum was down about 14%, according to CoinBase.

It comes as one financial expert predicts that Bitcoin’s value could plummet to as little as (dollar)10,000 (£7,400) per coin.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, has predicted that Bitcoin will reach a staggering value of (dollar)100,000 (£74,000) this year.

Part two of the risks associated with investing in cryptos

Price volatility is another risk associated with investing.

Consumers are exposed to significant price volatility in cryptoassets, as well as the inherent difficulties of reliably valuing cryptoassets.

Investing in cryptocurrencies comes with a number of risks.

Consumer protection is the first priority.

Some investments based on cryptoassets that promise high returns may be exempt from regulation beyond anti-money laundering requirements.

Volatility in the cryptocurrency market

India’s plans to ban all private cryptocurrencies – with a few exceptions – and replace them with a central bank-backed official digital currency have also harmed the cryptocurrency market.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which means that their values can swing dramatically without warning, as evidenced by the recent plunge.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a high-risk venture.

You could end up with less money than you started with, or even lose everything.

If platforms go down, you may not be able to access your investment, and you may be unable to convert crypto back into cash.

There have also been warnings about cryptocurrencies-related scams, with people losing large sums of money.

Never invest in something you don’t understand, and never put money into something you can’t afford to lose completely.

What’s the deal with the crypto market’s current slump?

The latest drop comes after a crypto crash in early December, shortly after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of (dollar)69,000.

On Coinmarketcap, 97 of the 100 cryptocurrencies listed fell in value.

Following the December 4 crash, crypto markets lost (dollar)1.5 trillion, but the market has since recovered some of those losses.

