Dacia Jogger 2022: This new, budget-friendly, seven-seater outperforms the competition in terms of price.

2022 Dacia Jogger: This new, budget-friendly seven-seater outperforms the competition in terms of price.

‘A 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine with 108bhp and 200Nm of torque will be available from launch,’ says the company.

Say hello to the most affordable family car on the market in the United Kingdom today.

It’s the newest model from budget-friendly brand Dacia, and it aims to “reinvent the family car market,” albeit with some dubious names.

It’s called the Jogger, and it’s an estate version of Dacia’s also-affordable Sandero, which also happens to be the cheapest new car in UK showrooms, with a starting price of £8,000.

This extended version, designed for larger families, costs nearly twice as much as the standard hatchback, but it is significantly less expensive than mainstream hatchbacks designed for parents.

The price will begin at £14,995, which is (relatively) low.

That’s a saving of £7,220 over a Ford Focus.

It’s also £1,650 less expensive than the small Fiesta hatchback, which has been the best-selling new car in the country for the past 12 years.

The Jogger, an MPV-styled crossover, also has a new feather in its cap: it is now the cheapest seven-seater car on the market in the United Kingdom.

And by a considerable margin.

Skoda’s Kodiaq was previously the cheapest new seven-seater on the UK market, with the base “SE” trim starting at £30,540.

The new Dacia, which will also be the first car from the budget Romanian brand (now owned by Renault) to offer hybrid technology, has completely demolished the Czech model in terms of affordability, though not until 2023.

The new model, according to the company, will combine “estate car practicality, MPV spaciousness, and SUV styling.”

It is the longest Dacia model on the market, with a length of 4,547mm.

Despite its tough exterior and 200mm of ground clearance, it will only be available in front-wheel drive.

This will keep the larger Duster SUV’s unique selling point of being Dacia’s only four-wheel-drive model.

Three rows of flexible seating can be found inside the Jogger.

The middle row can be split 60:40 and flipped forward, while the last two seats can be removed completely.

If necessary, this gives you van-like carrying space.

There is only 160 litres of boot space with all seven seats in place.

That’s all there is to it.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

2022 Dacia Jogger: This budget-busting new, versatile seven-seater trounces competition on price