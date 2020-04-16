Dax and Eurostoxx: The appointments of the day

Apparently, many foreign investors sold German shares on Wednesday. Weak US economic data also weighed on the stock market. In addition, it became apparent during the trade that there will only be gradual easing of the corona measures in Germany. Chancellor Merkel finally confirmed the cautious approach at a press conference on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the EU Parliament and the G7 countries will discuss how to proceed in the corona crisis.

This Thursday, investors are again looking at the US financial world. Morgan Stanley is the last of the major US banks to present its balance sheet. In the past few days, it had already been shown how much the corona crisis is weighing on large overseas financial institutions.

The aircraft manufacturer Airbus also holds its general meeting. Important Airbus locations in Germany and France are severely affected by the corona crisis.

1 – Default from the United States

Weak economic data unsettled US investors on Wednesday and pushed prices down on Wall Street. The US standard value index Dow Jones recently recorded a decline of 1.6 percent at 23,577 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost around one percent to 8,600 points and the broad S&P 500 was down 2.3 percent at 2,781 points.

In March, the US industry cut production more than it has since 1946. The companies produced 6.3 percent less goods than in the previous month, as the central bank (Fed) announced in Washington on Wednesday. Overall production – to which utilities and mining also contribute – shrank by 5.4 percent.

Consumption data also caused pessimism. US retail sales fell 8.7 percent in March from the previous month due to the corona crisis, the Department of Commerce said. This is the sharpest decline since statistics began in 1992.

2 – Trade in Asia

Asian equity markets continued to slide on Thursday. Weak retail sales and a slump in factory production in the US as well as increasingly bleak economic prospects in Asia unsettled investors. In 2020, growth in Asia will drop to zero for the first time in 60 years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday as exporters are suffering from falling demand.

The Tokyo stock exchange was initially weaker on Thursday. The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 values, was 1.2 percent lower over the course of 19,315 points. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to 1,421 points.

3 – Further development in the corona crisis

The heads of state and government of seven leading industrialized countries (G7) want to discuss the fight against the pandemic in a video slot this Thursday. It is about coordinating national strategies, a White House spokesman said in advance. US President Donald Trump has invited his counterparts from the G7 countries to the conversation on Thursday morning (local time in the USA). The US government is currently chairing the G7 group.

Trump sees the peak of the outbreak in the US as over. The data “had placed us in a very strong position to set the state guidelines for the reopening of the country,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. Trump wants to present these guidelines on Thursday.

The European Parliament also wants to find a joint response by the states to the crisis in a special session on Thursday. In the morning, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and counselor Charles Michel are expected in the plenary hall. The MEPs should then vote on a corresponding resolution. Among other things, this calls for more protection of EU citizens in the face of the health crisis and a uniform strategy to exit emergency measures.

In the afternoon, the EU economy and finance ministers will hold another special meeting. The EU Commission will then give the ministers an assessment of how badly the pandemic has affected the European economy. In addition, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz and his EU colleagues want to push ahead with legislation on countermeasures, including the planned “Sure” short-time worker program. EU banking rules should be relaxed so that citizens and companies have further access to credit.

The finance ministers had put together a Corona bailout package of up to 540 billion euros last week in the Eurogroup. In addition to “Sure”, this also includes a program from the European Investment Bank EIB for corporate loans and precautionary credit lines from the ESM euro bailout fund for health expenditure. The establishment of a reconstruction fund was also agreed, but so far without details. The EU countries are divided as to whether so-called corona bonds, i.e. joint bonds, should be used for financing

4 – Morgan Stanley reports first quarter results

This Thursday, Morgan Stanley gives investors a look inside the books. The CEOs of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup have recently said they will stick to their dividend. Other US banks have released worrying numbers earlier this week. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo presented weak numbers on Tuesday, followed by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America on Wednesday about the negative effects of the corona crisis on their business.

5 – New US data on initial jobless claims

The U.S. Department of Labor publishes the number of initial jobless claims for the week through April 11 inclusive. Experts are again expecting a high number of initial applications due to the corona crisis. Almost 17 million people have applied for unemployment benefits for the first time since mid-March – more than ever before in such a short time.

6 – Airbus General Meeting

The aircraft manufacturer holds its shareholders’ meetings. It has important locations in Germany (including more than 1000 employees in Stade in Lower Saxony) and France and is badly affected by the corona crisis, because airlines have encountered economic difficulties as customers. But the European group is already ruling out an injection of capital by the state. “You should never say ‘never’, but I can say that we currently do not need any state capital assistance and that we are trying to help ourselves,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury in a recent Handelsblatt interview.

Dates company

7:00 a.m. Switzerland: Zur Rose, Q1 sales

07:00 a.m. Switzerland: VAT, Q1 Trading Update

7:00 a.m. Switzerland: Sulzer, Q1 sales

7:00 a.m. Switzerland: Barry Callebaut, half-yearly figures (call 10 a.m.)

07:00 a.m. Germany: Zalando, Q1 Trading Statement (Call 7.15 h)

8:00 am Great Britain: Rentokil Inital, Q1 sales

8:00 a.m. Great Britain: Easyjet, trading update 1st half (call 8.05 h)

12:30 p.m. USA: Bank of New York Mellon, Q1 numbers

1:15 p.m. USA: Morgan Stanley, Q1 numbers

1:30 p.m. USA: Abbott Laboratories, Q1 numbers

1:30 p.m. Netherlands: Airbus, general meeting

6:00 p.m. France: L’Oreal, Q1 sales

6:00 p.m. France: LVMH, Q1 sales (detailed)

Dates companies without time

Germany: Hamburg Commercial Bank, annual figures

USA: KeyCorp, Q1 numbers

Dates business cycle

Austria: Opec, oil market report

6:30 a.m. Netherlands: unemployment rate 03/20

8:00 am Germany: consumer prices 03/20 (final)

8:00 a.m. Germany: wholesale prices 03/20

11:00 am Europe: industrial production 02/20

1:00 p.m. Germany: German Chamber of Commerce and Industry presents current outlook for the development of the global economy in the middle of the Corona crisis

2:30 p.m. USA: Start of construction and permits 03/20

2:30 p.m. USA: Philly Fed Index 04/20

2:30 p.m. USA: Initial applications for unemployment benefit (week)

4:00 p.m. USA: IMF and World Bank, spring meeting (virtual)

4:30 p.m. USA: EIA Department of Energy, oil report (week)

Other dates

10:00 a.m. Belgium: Video link of the EU trade ministers to the Corona crisis. The focus is on Corona’s impact on trade relationships and global supply chains.

