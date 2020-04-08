DAX Index Hits Two 18-Year Support Lines, Creates Large Bullish Reversal

Has the from Germany experienced a large decline of late? Yes, it has!

Has the decline broken long-term rising support lines? Not so far!

This chart looks at the DAX index on a monthly basis over the past 25-years. Over the past 6-years, it has traded sideways inside of the blue rectangle at (1).

The decline this year saw the DAX hit two 18-year rising support lines at (2) last month, where a large bullish reversal took place.

Until broken, important support remains in play at (2), which is bullish for this key index.

If the DAX takes out both of these 18-year support lines, it would send a strong bearish message to stocks in Europe and the States!