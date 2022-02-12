DEAD people may be eligible for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus payment; find out if your late relative qualifies.

Find out if your late relative is eligible for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus payment.

EVEN THOUGH CONGRESS is unlikely to send another stimulus check to Americans, you might be able to get one from a deceased relative.

Yes, people who died last year can claim stimulus payments worth (dollar)1,400.

Families of people who died in 2021 and did not receive the full Economic Impact Payment last year can still receive the money, according to IRS information released earlier this month.

“An individual who died in 2021 or 2022 and did not receive the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment may be eligible for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit if they met the eligibility requirements while alive,” according to the IRIS.

“An individual who died prior to January 1, 2021 does not qualify for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit,” the document stated.

If you’re married, there could be even more complications.

You must repay the Recovery Rebate Credit if your spouse died before 2021 and you received it.

Single taxpayers making less than (dollar)75,000 are eligible for the full payment, as are married couples filing jointly making less than (dollar)150,000.

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, provided (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks to the majority of Americans.

