Deadly Premonition 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch in July

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise finally has a launch date following its surprise announcement in a Nintendo Direct. The sequel to the 2010 cult-hit will be released on July 10 for the Nintendo Switch.

A new trailer for the sequel, which was first seen in September 2019, accompanied the release date announcement. If you’re unfamiliar, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise acts as both a prequel and sequel to the main story.

The follow-up to developer Swery65’s cult hit will be available for $49.99. Fans will be capable of clutching it either digitally or physically, letting them maintain a bit piece of Francis York Morgan of their hands.

In celebration of the launch date announcement, the first Deadly Premonition is currently 50 percent off on the eShop. You’ll be able to catch up at the story and be fully prepared while waiting for the second game to come out. There were not any actual plot threads left lingering from the authentic, so it’s not bound to be that important.

The new trailer doesn’t screen too much new information. Still, Rising Star Games and Toybox released a handful of new screenshots offering the returning FBI agent in the new city. Other new characters consist of Agents Davis and Jones, who are monitoring down their personal mysterious serial killer.

Deadly Premonition 2 helps you to discover a new mystery as FBI Special Agent York. Set in both present-day Boston and the fictional town of Le Carré, Louisiana Deadly Premonition 2 is both a sequel and prequel to the original mystery game. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go again in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery.

While not necessarily an excellent game, the charm of Deadly Premonition comes from how fashionable it is. Clearly stimulated by the likes of Twin Peaks, each little detail in the game is meticulously placed to get players attractive with its setting. The main character even talks on its own in a personal view in different aspects.

Like in the first Deadly Premonition: A Blessing in Disguise, the new game allows an open-ended adventure on an island by foot or skateboard. There will also be a variety of mini-video games like bowling, bayou rides, skateboard challenges, and more, as nicely as individual customization for you and your skateboard. Basically, the large screen here is that you get to trip around the city on a skateboard.

The unique Deadly Premonition had its issues but has cultivated a strong fanbase considering its launch. Review rankings ranged from 2/10 to 10/10 when it first released out on the Xbox 360, Metro.co.uk reported. The report added fanatics of the game would say that was “entirely appropriate.”

Meanwhile, the fans praised the game’s alternative storytelling and atypical atmosphere in GameSpot’s 7 out of 10 Deadly Premonition review.

The report said Deadly Premonition is certainly different. “[The game] has its ups and downs, but the one direction you’ll most associate with this flawed and unique game is sideways,” Gamespot said.

