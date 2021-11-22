Deals on LEGO Black Friday 2021 are now available at Amazon, John Lewis, and Very.

LEGO Black Friday 2021 deals are now available at Amazon, John Lewis, and Very.

If your children want toys for Christmas, keep an eye out for LEGO deals this Black Friday.

The well-known Danish brick-building brand requires no introduction, and is well-known for offering Black Friday discounts – last year, it offered customers a whopping 20% discount on its website!

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links below, but this never influences our recommendations.

Remember to comparison shop on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

Other high-street retailers have jumped on the brick-building bandwagon and are offering a variety of exciting deals and discounts, in addition to LEGO’s own Black Friday sales.

Every child’s dream come true is to visit LEGO’s website, which has been made even more exciting by a countdown to its Black Friday sales, which begin on November 26 and last for three days.

Although its Black Friday deals have yet to go live, you can sign up for updates by becoming a VIP here.

This year, Amazon hasn’t released many LEGO deals, but the ones that have are pretty good.

If you know a kid who is obsessed with trucks and diggers, you’re in luck: you can save £43 on a LEGO DUPLO set that includes 15 different toy accessories (including a crane, two bulldozers, and even an alley cat).

If you’re looking for LEGO sets for older kids, check out our guide to LEGO gifts for kids.

If you know a child – or adult, for that matter – who enjoys the LEGO movies (and who doesn’t!? ), Amazon has a stocking filler for you: the LEGO Movie two-film collection is on sale for nearly half off.

If you have any Harry Potter fans in your house, check out the Hogwarts Castle clock tower set, which comes with eight mini-figures including Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Dumbledore.

It can be combined with the larger Hogwarts Castle set to make a complete set for an obsessive collector, or it can stand alone.

Just in time for Christmas, Accio the kit is now 20% off…

£66.98 (saving £18.01) for LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower Toy, Compatible with Great Hall and Whomping Willow Sets – buy here.

Early this year, online retailer Very began its Black Friday sale, and there are deals on LEGO sets to be had.

Discounts of up to 50% have been seen in the past.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]