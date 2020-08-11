Debenhams to cut 2,500 jobs as retail chain battles to survive

DEBENHAMS is planning on cutting 2,500 jobs as the department store chain battles to survive on the UK high street.

The jobs cull marks the latest blow for the department store chain after it fell into administration for the second time in 12 months earlier this year.

The Sun understands that the redundancies affect roles across the Debenhams brand including its stores and distribution centres.

A restructure of some management roles will also account for some of the job losses.

Debenhams will employ around 12,000 workers after the redundancies.

It’s the latest retailer to announce job cuts following the spread of Covid-19 with WH Smith, Boots and John Lewis all confirming mass redundancies.

A spokesperson for Debenhams confirmed that no new store closures are currently planned.

Since coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased, the department store chain has reopened 124 branches.

Debenhams had 142 stores at the start of 2020, but it cut 19 branches in January and a further 18 didn’t reopen after lockdown.

The retailer says it has been forced to make “difficult decisions” following harsh trading conditions.

But it has been struggling for several years, with the retailer having already made a raft of store closures.

Earlier in April, the chain fell into administration after rejecting a £200million rescue plan from Sports Direct tycoon, Mike Ashley.

It would have seen Debenhams’ lenders agree to write off £82million of its £720million debts, which the retailer said was “not sufficient”.

Instead, Debenhams decided to implement a “pre-pack administration” deal.

This is an insolvency process that allows a business to sell its assets before appointing administrators.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations.

“At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.

“Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams.

“Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future.”

Other retailers that have announced job cuts include Upper Crust, DW Sport and TM Lewin.

Royal Mail is also expected to cut 2,000 jobs as a result of coronavirus.

EasyJet says it plans to close hubs at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle, putting 4,500 jobs at risk.