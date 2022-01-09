Debt packagers: It appears that a referral fee ban is on the way, and it can’t come soon enough.

Debt packagers: It appears that a referral fee ban is on the way, and it cannot come soon enough.

It’s critical that people who are struggling with debt are protected from predatory businesses during the post-Christmas season.

It’s a new year, and I’d like to reassure you that our financial situation will improve in 2022.

Unfortunately, good financial news is hard to come by these days, and I admit that iMoney isn’t always a relaxing, upbeat read.

To be fair, public interest journalism should not be a pleasant experience.

Its goal is to hold powerful interests, such as policymakers and pension funds, accountable.

Otherwise, we’d end up with Peter O’Hanraha-hanrahan, the gullible journalist from the cult TV show The Day Today who believes everything politicians say.

Plus, it’s a dreary day outside.

Inflation has returned, as have questionable tax increases.

The energy market has exploded, home ownership remains a pipe dream for far too many young people, and industrial levels of financial greenwashing are becoming more difficult to unpick in the race to net zero.

There are rays of hope, however.

The Financial Conduct Authority recently concluded a consultation on prohibiting debt packager firms from charging referral fees.

It appears that a ban will be implemented in the coming months.

It can’t arrive fast enough.

Christmas is a particularly stressful time of year, causing and exacerbating debt issues.

Following the holiday season, many borrowers will naturally turn to the internet to see if they can get assistance.

Sponsored advertisements will bombard them, making them seem like a dream come true.

“Cut your debts in half in a month!” “Here’s a debt collector secret you don’t want to know about!” and so on.

Promoted posts abound on social media, promising to eliminate debts for a fraction of the cost.

Celebrity memes are common, as is the targeting of vulnerable demographics like single mothers.

Debt packager firms, which appear to be qualified debt advisers but are actually glorified lead generators, are the source of this marketing.

They make the majority or all of their money by referring borrowers to a debt management company or a company that offers individual voluntary arrangements (IVA) – the Scottish equivalent is a protected trust deed (PTD).

Debt packagers are typically paid £930 and £1,340 for each client they direct to an IVA or PTD.

However, they receive no compensation for recommending debt relief.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy