Deconfinement: Etam rethinks shopping for after May 11

With May 11th in the sights, Etam’s ready-to-wear and lingerie stores are already preparing to welcome the public. “Our objective is to ensure the safety of employees and customers while allowing pleasure shopping”, specifies Patricia Tranvouëz, the general manager of the brand which plans to reopen 242 points of sale out of a total of 416 points ( the rest being in shopping centers of more than 40,000 m2 which must remain closed).

Among the measures adopted, there is first of all this kit distributed to each employee comprising “a gel, four reusable cloth masks, a visor and gloves for those who handle packages and clean cabins”, she lists . The reopening plan also provides that each store will only be able to accommodate one person per 10 m2. Bottles of hydroalcoholic gels will be installed at the point of sale available to customers.

The fitting rooms are obviously the sensitive point. Etam decided to leave them open. “But after each use, they will be cleaned,” assures the DG. And if there are too many people, the store can decide to close them. And what happens to the products tried and not bought? “They will be put in bins for 24 hours and then steamed before putting them back on the shelf,” she explains.

The generalization of “try at home”

Moreover, for people who do not want to try in stores, the brand will generalize the “try at home”, launched before the crisis (you take the clothes you want and you only pay for those you do not have not reported after a week).

Promotions

But to reassure its customers, Etam goes even further. “This crisis forces us to be agile, it allows us to innovate,” says Patricia Tranvouëz. The brand intends to set up a direct sales device via Skype or WhatsApp (in video therefore) which would allow the customer, installed at home, to view the items before ordering them.

“So that the act of buying becomes pleasure again”

The brand also works on a home sales service, called “the basket at home”: “If, for example, you want to buy a swimsuit, you can call the store to have a basket delivered to your home. ‘a dozen items that you can try quietly and which will be picked up three days later,’ announces the general manager.