Deconfinement: florists, hairdressers … the reopening of the businesses in question

By announcing, Monday evening, that the deconfinement would take place from May 11, Emmanuel Macron has raised as much hope as questions in the trade sector and 1.7 million employees hard hit by the coronavirus crisis: which stores or places of life could reopen on this date and in what ways?

How many stores will reopen?

While waiting to unveil its recovery plan, within 15 days, the government remains discreet. A specific plan is being developed for bookstores, says the Ministry of Culture. In Bercy, we confirm all the same that “the greatest number” of stores should reopen after May 11. But Emmanuel Macron warned: cafes, bars, and other restaurants would remain closed until further notice.

Bookstores, florists, hairdressers, toy stores, clothing stores … “in theory, everyone should reopen, but there are still many unknowns”, confirms Emmanuel Le Roch, delegate general of Procos (Federation of specialized clothing) . First question mark: will all regions, all types of places (city centers, shopping centers) be deconfigured at the same time?

How to protect employees and customers?

Other outstanding questions: how to guarantee the safety of the employees – which supposes to have enough masks for example -, but also those of the customers, the same rules not being able to be imposed for a small trade or a shopping center? What will happen to hairdressers, for example, in direct contact with their clients? “It will be necessary to adapt the device to the space”, anticipates Emmanuel le Roch.

“The worst would be if the constraints are so strong that our stores can only accommodate a very small number of customers at a time,” said Yohann Petiot, the director general of the Alliance du Commerce. “We will now work with the union representatives to set up the conditions for the reopening,” said one in Bercy.

Can we draw inspiration from foreign examples?

No doubt that in parallel, the government will also look at the side of the countries that have already started to deconfinate. In Austria, since Tuesday, shops of less than 400 m2 can reopen, and the measure will be generalized to all stores on May 1, provided that the health security measures are strict. In Italy, still since Tuesday, bookstores, children’s clothing stores, or the wood industry will reopen under conditions. In addition, in spaces of less than 40 m2, only one customer will be accepted at a time.

Will customers return after May 11?

“After two months of total, catastrophic stoppage, we must move quickly, because it is really time to give visibility to traders,” argues Yohann Petiot. There remains one last major uncertainty: “After this pandemic, how will the French react? Will they return to consuming massively? Or will they tend to be wary of other customers? For the moment, we don’t know, ”says a toy professional.