Deconfinement: French people flock to Perthus to buy tobacco and alcohol

It didn’t take long for good habits to resume. On this first day of deconfinement, many French people took the road to fill up with tobacco and alcohol.

A huge queue formed this Monday morning at the Spanish border, in the village of Perthus, which has the distinction of being on horseback between France and Spain, and which is well known to smokers and other consumers for the prices of the products found there.

According to numerous testimonials published on social networks, some waited tens of minutes in heavy rain before going to the checkout. The images suggest that the rules of social distancing have not really been respected. We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that barrier measures are essential in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The Pyrenees-Orientales prefecture worried

Internet users still claim that traffic jams have formed on the village road, which tends to show how many arrivals have been. The borders within the Schengen area are supposed to be closed to date. But the very particular location of the village of Perthus seems to have allowed the French to come and stock up. Promotions