Deconfinement: Germany wonders more and more

Angela Merkel may never have deserved her nickname “Mutti” so much. It was she who gave the alert about the sudden rise in the rate of infection (the number of people infected by each Covid-19 patient), went from 0.7 to 0.9 then 1. At risk, s ‘it reached 1.1 or 1.2, to overwhelm German hospital capacity.

Is it due to a loosening after the country eased semi-containment measures on April 20? It would be “sad to cry,” warned the Chancellor, that harsh weeks of effort will be wiped out, while Germany has so far rather succeeded in its fight against the epidemic: 5913 deaths out of 156,337 cases detected, on a population over 20 million people French.

This Thursday, Merkel is organizing a videoconference with the presidents of the 16 Länder (powerful autonomous regions) to analyze the situation, consider next steps and reinstate, if necessary, response measures. “Except that in the end, it is the Länder, endowed with vast powers, who have the final say on health, the reopening of schools, etc. “, Specifies a German diplomat.

Maintain a firm line

For example, Berlin, the federal capital, only made it compulsory to wear a mask in shops this Wednesday, after the other regions (access to shops of less than 800 m2 is indeed everywhere authorized). Another peculiarity, the Land of Schleswig-Hoslstein, located in the north less affected than the south, prohibits the entry of its territory to Germans from other regions.

The challenge for Angela Merkel is to maintain a firm line, while public opinion and politicians are getting impatient, pleading for relief in order to revive the industry, the country’s economic engine. “The Germans are also worried about their summer holidays, they still have no right to go beyond national borders when they see neighboring Austria reopening its bars, restaurants, preparing for the tourist season”, resumes the diplomat. The country expects to experience its worst economic recession.

