Deferred and digitized tax deferral for entrepreneurs NOW

Entrepreneurs and self-employed persons who are in financial difficulties due to the corona crisis can now apply for deferment of payment for many more types of tax and that deferral can be granted until June 19. Moreover, it can be requested online instead of by letter.

The Ministry of Finance, which includes the tax authorities, announced this on Thursday. “With this, the cabinet wants to ensure that as many entrepreneurs as possible can keep up with their company.”

On the site of the Tax and Customs Administration there is a “simple form”, entrepreneurs who log in with their DigiD can start using it immediately. “It seems logical that this can be arranged online, but it took some preparation to make this possible,” said a spokesperson.

The deferral of payment initially applied to income tax, corporate tax, wage tax and sales tax and VAT.

Casinos and brewers have also been considered

This has now been extended with gambling tax, excise duty, the consumption tax for alcohol-free drinks, insurance tax, landlord tax, energy tax and other environmental taxes and comparable taxes in the Caribbean Netherlands. For example, casinos have to pay gambling taxes. Small brewers and alcohol brokers, among others, pay excise duties.

“An arrangement will also be made for companies that have a so-called g-account,” said Finance. Companies that hire many employees through an employment agency make use of this. It is a kind of suspense account that contains amounts that are settled between the hiring company and the employment agency.

A separate arrangement has been made for the energy tax. “So that the postponement also benefits customers of electricity and natural gas who run into financial difficulties, such as floriculture.”