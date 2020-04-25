Demands For Best VPN Surges After WHO Declared Pandemic… But So Are Computer Risks

VPN is a virtual private network technology that is mainly responsible for protecting users from any scamming tactics like phishing. To protect yourself from any viruses, you must install and download high-quality VPN networks. Interestingly, in today’s Coronavirus lockdown, this technology is one of the most in-demand security features for all devices. But the same goes for scams and computer risks.

CNET recently reported that a major increase in downloads of VPN networks was observed in almost all VPN providers in the world. An increase of 44 percent of VPN demands was reported in the United States when the World Health Organization officially announced coronavirus as pandemic disease.

According to the report, there are huge chances that the reason behind this increase corresponds to the need for security of all Americans during the work-from-home setup. The surge even got higher in countries most affected by the viral disease.

“Online searches for VPN began to surge around the world in mid-March in the days following the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic on March 11,” said Top10VPN research expert Simon Migliano in the report. “We’ve seen demand suddenly double in countries where lockdowns have been announced or expected.”

Before WHO announced the pandemic status, VPN usage was only at a 31 percent demand rating. When post-outbreak begins, the Top10VPN found demand surged in 75 countries where COVID-19 social distancing measures were implemented. 21 countries from this list experienced a doubled increase in searches for VPN providers.

The highest country that demands most VPN was Egypt, with its whopping 224 percent surge. France follows Egypt with 80 percent and then followed by the US and the United Kingdom with 41 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

AT&T was just one of the VPN providers in the world that benefited from the surge. And they plan to expand business due to this huge demand.

“These were customers in health care, financial services, and other vital segments around the world,” AT&T’s Andre Fuetsch wrote in an April blog post. “AT&T was able to accommodate that demand surge without missing a beat. Just a few years ago, that would have been impossible. In fact, we’ve been adding more capacity to be ready for future needs.”

Scams and computer risks also show a surge

Though it seems that computers are now more secured compared before due to the VPN surge, scammers and malware also follow the same increasing pattern.

As people update their security, scammers also create other ways to attract more schemes during the lockdown. Google Play Store recently removed a scamming device allegedly posed as a fake VPN app called SuperVPN. The app already reached over 1 million downloads before it got deleted.

“A VPN is supposed to be so safe that, even if a hacker could intercept these communications, it would take them longer than the age of the universe even to begin to decrypt the data. But that’s not what SuperVPN has done here,” said VPNpro that investigated the app.

