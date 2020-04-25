Demands for Essential Jobs are Higher Than Ever Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of many different jobs as everything has to close except for hospitals, grocery stores, and pharmacies, which are essential during these days.

Due to the outbreak and the lockdowns all across the U.S. and in many different parts of the world, the unemployment rate is greater than ever, with many of these people depending on what help they can get from both public and private organizations.

According to ABC News, around 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week based on the data from the Department of Labor.

There are already 22 million people who have initially filed for unemployment during the first few weeks of the U.S., shutting down businesses to avoid the gathering of people and stop the further spread of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, there are still different types of jobs that are alive and are actually more in-demand due to pandemic.

Not surprisingly, these are known as essential jobs and usually include careers in healthcare and industries that are holding the economy together and helping people during these trying times.

According to data gathered by LinkedIn, the following jobs are currently the top ten most in-demand jobs in the U.S. right now:

Additionally, several organizations are up and running and require more staff.

The following organizations, as well as industries like management consulting, public safety, and government relations, are looking for more people:

People who are willing to brave the frontlines could connect with these organizations if they are near them, although it might be best to make an initial inquiry online or through calling to avoid going outside.

Companies that are open today and are continuing their operations have asked their employees to stay and work from home, but several of these careers will require the person to go out and work on-site.

These people are more at risk of catching the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, especially healthcare workers who come face to face with coronavirus patients and even the virus itself.

In a report by The Guardian, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recorded a total of 27 deaths in the healthcare frontline, but that the numbers may be higher.

“We wanted to spotlight healthcare providers because they are the national heroes now caring for others with this disease at a time of great uncertainty,” said CDC’s principal deputy director, Dr. Anne Schuchat.

“We know their institutions are trying to provide material to help them work safely, but already thousands have been infected.”

The lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen as the main reason why healthcare staff is being infected with COVID-19.

Nevertheless, these people are still getting up every day and continue to go to work to help coronavirus patients as well as people stuck in their homes at the moment.

