Demystifying Digital Sales during a Time of Crisis: One Landing Page at a Time

21 SHARES Share Tweet

There was a time when going digital was considered optional – or even a luxury. Not anymore. With the global pandemic, COVID-19, impacting every business sector across the world, businesses are looking to become digitally-reliant – now more than ever. And for good reason.

More and more people are resorting to panic buying, herd mentality, online shopping, and bulk buying, given the circumstances. In fact, according to research by the First Insight, “21 percent of respondents say they are shopping more frequently online.” This makes sense since people have always engaged in “retail therapy” since time immemorial, during times of personal and professional crisis.

From a business perspective, here’s what Scott Jones, the CEO of 123 Internet Group, has to say about businesses wanting to transform their digital strategy and enhance their website experience for their customers:

“We are in uncertain times, but with the increase of remote working and a collaborative approach, companies are turning to digital channels and embracing the transformation. We have seen a real spike during the last few weeks from companies wishing to create or update websites, launch new e-commerce channels, and create social media campaigns focused on home-workers and a real focus on using influencers and SEO to reach new audiences.”

In short, B2B Sales teams are viewing this global pandemic as a ‘window of opportunity’ and tackling the challenge head-on. According to analysis by BCG, here are the four R’s of a B2B Sales response that teams should be focusing on:

While all this may seem overwhelming, we’ll break down what it means to go digital in the world of Sales – from the customer’s as well as the business’s point of view. To start with, let’s focus on your website’s landing pages – an integral part of every visitor’s shopping experience.

If you’re wondering about how Covid-19 is putting digital sales at the center of customer experience, keep reading. According to the Common Thread Collective, here’s how the coronavirus is reshaping ecommerce customer behavior:

Recent research by Engine indicates that there’s a shift in consumer buying patterns, with people spending over 10-30% more online. Further analysis by Nielson indicates that people are spending more on particular types of items such as digital streaming services, health and immunity products, food & grocery items, shelf-table goods, among other things.

So, it makes sense for businesses to re-imagine their offering in a new light: innovate their website and landing pages for enhanced user-friendliness.

In addition to this, there’s a greater need to understand how and where your customers shop. Based on your insights and findings, you can alter your website and social offerings to make it more customer-friendly.

Facebook understands the importance of staying in touch with your customers – especially in times of a health crisis. This is why it has rolled out custom-made templates to help brands communicate key business changes, highlight online purchasing options, ways to offer alternative support options, promoting gift cards, etc.:

Image Source Image Source Image Source

In addition to providing customers instant support, live chat can also be used to host a live Q&A session, showcase new products or services, etc.

Image Source

Image Source

In times of a global crisis, brands have upped their customer support game and how. Needless to say, they’re using intelligent chatbot and live chat features on their website’s landing page so that customers are always in the know and can connect with their favorite brands, even when the tough gets going.

Image Source

In this section, we’ll understand how brands are leveraging their landing pages to engage in digital sales during a time of crisis (and panic.) First things first, update your website banner and all web-related communication to keep your users informed. A number of brands are already following this best practice. Let’s look at some interesting examples to understand this better:

Image Source Image Source

Another great example is Blue Light Kids which tailored its content and ran ads right after schools closed down due to the virus:

Image Source

Image Source Image Source

Image Source

Image Source

Plus, Amazon is offering free audiobooks for children on its website:

Image Source

Image Source Image Source Image Source

Image Source Image Source Image Source

Notice how the website has a “Feedback” section that’s highlighted on every landing page so that the visitor can reach out to the store any time they like.

Image Source

Chipotle is hosting virtual lunchtime hangouts on Zoom and teaming up with famous brand super fans. That’s not all. They’re also working on having celebrity appearances, Q&A, exclusive content, among other things to stay connected with their loyal fans:

Image Source

Image Source

Clearly, the examples are plenty to take inspiration from and reset your website strategy.

Image Source

If there’s one unified message that we can learn from all the examples shown above it is this: Brands are embracing a “Customer-first” approach and going out of their way to make their customers feel at home (pun intended) and communicate just how important their customers are in these trying times. The right content placed strategically on your landing pages can not only boost sales but instill greater trust and loyalty among your customers.

It is in trying times like these that brands can foster deep, gratitude-based relationships – albeit virtually. As long as they’re offering real value to their customers in an informed and innovative manner, digital sales will continue to soar – pandemic or not.

Ashwini DaveAshwini is passionate about Business, Entrepreneurship, E-commerce, emerging technology and Digital Marketing. She is working with Acquire as a digital marketing expert. She is a free soul and adventurous scholar who spends her free time with herself, loved once, music, as well as watching & playing sports. She is ocean addicted and on roads being a thrill-seeking traveler to get new experiences as she looks at life as our very own works of art.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AshwiniDave1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashwini-dave/

Digital Sales & a Seamless Landing Page Experience go Hand-in-Hand

Take CX to the Next Level with Live Chat

Tips to Design an Engaging Landing Page & Enhance CX

The Trick lies in Putting Customers into the Spotlight

Food for Thought