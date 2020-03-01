Denali Therapeutics Inc. has just reported and analysts have cut their estimates

It was a mediocre week for(NASDAQ: DNLI) shareholders, with the stock dropping 19% to $ 19.78 in the week since last week’s earnings. Although sales of $ 27 million fell 6.1% short of expectations, the legal losses of $ 2.07 per share were well contained and in line with analyst models. Analysts typically update their forecasts with every earnings report, and we can use their estimates to assess whether their view of the company has changed or whether new concerns need to be addressed. Readers will be happy to know that we have summarized the latest regulatory forecasts to see if analysts have changed their minds about Denali Therapeutics based on the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Denali Therapeutics

NasdaqGS: DNLI Past and Future Earnings, February 29, 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus of the eight analysts for Denali Therapeutics assumes sales of USD 20.9 million in 2020, which would mean a 22% reduction in sales of Denali Therapeutics in the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, which will decrease 16% year over year to $ 2.39 legally. Prior to this latest report, the consensus had expected sales of $ 44.5 million and losses of $ 2.47 per share. So after the recent results, opinion has changed quite a bit. The analysts have seriously cut their sales forecasts while at the same time slightly increasing earnings per share.

The average price target for analysts of $ 28.42 has not changed significantly, indicating that the sales and earnings adjustments are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. However, setting a single price target can be unwise because the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the different estimates to see if there are different opinions on company valuation. Denali Therapeutics has a number of different perceptions, with the most bullish analyst rating this at $ 37.00 and the most bearish at $ 20.00 per share. As you can see, analysts don’t all agree on the future of the stock, but the range of estimates is still fairly narrow, which could suggest that the result is not entirely unpredictable.

In addition, we can look back at Denali Therapeutics’ past performance and determine whether the business is expected to improve and whether the company is expected to perform better than a broader market. With these estimates, we noticed something else: It can be expected that the decline in Denali Therapeutics will slow down. Revenue is expected to decrease 22% next year and improve from the historical drop of 79% per year last year. Compare this to broader market analyst estimates that sales (overall) are expected to decrease 16% next year. So it’s pretty clear that, although sales are declining, Denali Therapeutics expect Denali Therapeutics to suffer less than the broader market.

The conclusion

The most important thing from these estimates is that the consensus has increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting that Denali Therapeutics may not be all right. On the negative side, they have also downgraded their sales estimates, and forecasts predict sales will perform worse than the broader market. However, the result is more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target remained stable at $ 28.42, with recent estimates insufficient to impact analysts’ estimated valuations.

