Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.14%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 2.14% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE: ), which rose 5.97% or 12.9 points to trade at 228.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE: ) added 5.45% or 3.8 points to end at 73.5 and ISS A/S (CSE: ) was up 5.32% or 4.98 points to 98.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coloplast A/S (CSE: ), which fell 1.36% or 14.5 points to trade at 1055.0 at the close. Tryg A/S (CSE: ) declined 0.38% or 0.7 points to end at 182.0 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE: ) was up 0.03% or 0.1 points to 165.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 111 to 26 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 8.05% or 1.60 to $18.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 2.80% or 0.78 to hit $28.60 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 1.61% or 27.80 to trade at $1703.90 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.21% to 6.8690, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4597.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 99.868.