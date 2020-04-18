Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.14%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Real Estate, Personal & Household Goods and Technology sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 added 2.14% to hit a new 1-month high.
The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Pandora A/S (CSE:PNDORA), which rose 5.97% or 12.9 points to trade at 228.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Danske Bank A/S (CSE:DANSKE) added 5.45% or 3.8 points to end at 73.5 and ISS A/S (CSE:ISS) was up 5.32% or 4.98 points to 98.58 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Coloplast A/S (CSE:COLOb), which fell 1.36% or 14.5 points to trade at 1055.0 at the close. Tryg A/S (CSE:TRYG) declined 0.38% or 0.7 points to end at 182.0 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:DEMANT) was up 0.03% or 0.1 points to 165.5.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 111 to 26 and 13 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for May delivery was down 8.05% or 1.60 to $18.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 2.80% or 0.78 to hit $28.60 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 1.61% or 27.80 to trade at $1703.90 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was down 0.21% to 6.8690, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4597.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 99.868.