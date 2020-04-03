Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.86%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.86%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tryg A/S (CSE: ), which rose 2.87% or 4.8 points to trade at 171.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE: ) added 2.43% or 13.2 points to end at 556.6 and Pandora A/S (CSE: ) was up 2.20% or 4.6 points to 214.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE: ), which fell 3.36% or 202 points to trade at 5806 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE: ) declined 1.93% or 14.8 points to end at 751.0 and Coloplast A/S (CSE: ) was down 1.83% or 18.5 points to 995.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 60 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 23.88% or 4.85 to $25.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 22.43% or 5.55 to hit $30.29 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 2.71% or 43.20 to trade at $1634.60 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 1.13% to 6.8837, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4675.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 100.310.