Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.86%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Industrials and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 declined 0.86%.
The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Tryg A/S (CSE:TRYG), which rose 2.87% or 4.8 points to trade at 171.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:VWS) added 2.43% or 13.2 points to end at 556.6 and Pandora A/S (CSE:PNDORA) was up 2.20% or 4.6 points to 214.1 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:MAERSKb), which fell 3.36% or 202 points to trade at 5806 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:CARLb) declined 1.93% or 14.8 points to end at 751.0 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:COLOb) was down 1.83% or 18.5 points to 995.0.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 60 and 14 ended unchanged.
Crude oil for May delivery was up 23.88% or 4.85 to $25.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 22.43% or 5.55 to hit $30.29 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 2.71% or 43.20 to trade at $1634.60 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was up 1.13% to 6.8837, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4675.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.56% at 100.310.