Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.91%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.91%.

The best performers of the session on the were Lundbeck A/S (CSE: ), which rose 2.73% or 6.4 points to trade at 240.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE: ) added 0.48% or 8.0 points to end at 1661.0 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE: ) was up 0.01% or 0.1 points to 446.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE: ), which fell 4.41% or 4.24 points to trade at 91.98 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE: ) declined 3.34% or 19.4 points to end at 561.4 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE: ) was down 3.21% or 5.3 points to 160.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 53 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE: ) rose to 5-year highs; rising 0.01% or 0.1 to 446.4.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.82% or 0.30 to $16.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.17% or 0.25 to hit $21.58 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.75% or 13.10 to trade at $1732.30 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.9138, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4591.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 100.525.