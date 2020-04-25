Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.91%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Real Estate sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 lost 0.91%.
The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Lundbeck A/S (CSE:LUN), which rose 2.73% or 6.4 points to trade at 240.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:GMAB) added 0.48% or 8.0 points to end at 1661.0 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:NOVOb) was up 0.01% or 0.1 points to 446.4 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:ISS), which fell 4.41% or 4.24 points to trade at 91.98 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:VWS) declined 3.34% or 19.4 points to end at 561.4 and William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:DEMANT) was down 3.21% or 5.3 points to 160.0.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 53 and 12 ended unchanged.
Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:NOVOb) rose to 5-year highs; rising 0.01% or 0.1 to 446.4.
Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.82% or 0.30 to $16.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.17% or 0.25 to hit $21.58 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.75% or 13.10 to trade at $1732.30 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.9138, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4591.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 100.525.
