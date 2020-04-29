Designer Built an Anti-Coronavirus Inflatable Plastic Bubble Shield That Filters Air Around Wearer

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Some parts of the world are still in lockdown, but some places have started or are planning to open businesses and let people out slowly, but the fear of coronavirus is still real, and people are still encouraged to practice any precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Until there’s no coronavirus vaccine, there are still risks of catching and getting infected with the deadly disease.

With that, designers are looking for a creative way to help people adapt to the new norm, such as a design studio in Italy named Design Libero made a prototype of anti-coronavirus protective equipment that people might want to wear if they go out: an inflatable bubble shield.

According to a report by Business Insider, the Bubble Shield was designed by Libero Rutilo and Ekaterina Shchetina and is “an inflatable personal environment designed for protecting people in public spaces.”

Basically, the equipment not only protects people by providing them physical space, but most importantly, it purifies and filters the air going into the bubble, making sure the wearer inhales safe and clean air free from the COVID-19 virus.

The designers said that it was a physical barrier and designed to protect people out in the public as the world starts to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Read Also: Coronavirus Updates: WHO Says Recovered Patients May Still Get Virus, Vitamins C and D Can Help Prevent COVID-19, and More

The shield is made from a thermic-welded Etfe, which is a type of fluorine-based plastic. Then, it has a zipper from the top to the bottom of the bubble, so it’s easy to put on and remove.

Additionally, it comes with a battery pack in the backpack, so it’s easier to carry around and offers more support for the equipment, which then powers the fan and the air pump compressor that does the air cleaning, filtering, and ventilation.

It’s also sustainable as the prototype is solar-powered.

Design Libero doesn’t just propose the Bubble Shield as a piece of anti-coronavirus protective equipment, but also a solution to pollution, so it can still be used even after the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Design Libero’s prototype is geared towards the common public, as most designers are focusing on protective solutions for medical frontliners.

Anyone can wear this one if they choose to, especially when they have to go outside but are worried that they could catch the virus from an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient or droplets in the air.

There are different creative protective equipment that is being designed these days to help in the fight with coronavirus.

However, Design Libero’s Bubble Shield is most like the Batman-inspired wearable protection shield created by a group of architects, led by Sun Dayong, who is the co-founder of architectural firm Penda in Beijing.

In a previous report by Newsweek, the “Be a Batman” equipment can also promote physical distancing and isolation in public.

But instead of filtering the air, the shield uses an ultraviolet (UV) radiation network on the surface that heats and up and sterilizes the environment and kills the coronavirus. It is worn like a backpack and is foldable in case for easy use.

Read Also: Promising COVID-19 Vaccine Has Protected Monkeys From Coronavirus According to Study