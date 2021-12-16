Despite a record low in jobless claims, US stocks open lower.

Despite jobless claims reaching a new low, US stocks open lower.

The yield on ten-year US Treasury notes has fallen by 0.55 percentage point to 1.501 percent.

Despite the fact that jobless claims fell to their lowest level since 1969, US stocks opened lower on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 135 points to 35,619, or 0.4 percent.

The SandP 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.2%, to 4,690.

The Nasdaq fell 11 points to 15,775, or 0.07 percent.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was up 1.26 percent at 20.15 this week, despite climbing above 30 on two occasions last week.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 96.09, but the 10-year US Treasury note yield dropped 0.55 percent to 1.501 percent.

Precious metals were slightly lower, with gold down 0.3 percent to $1,777 per ounce and silver down 1.9 percent to $22.

Brent crude is trading at (dollar)75.07 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude is at (dollar)71.65.

According to the Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell 43,000 to 184,000 last week, hovering around the pre-pandemic level.

It’s the lowest level for initial claims since September 6, 1969, when it was 182,000, according to the report.