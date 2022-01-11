Despite robust private payrolls, US stocks are mixed.

Precious metals are rising, with gold up 0.6 percent.

Despite strong private payrolls data, major indices in the US stock market opened mixed on Wednesday.

At 9.56 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up only 2 points to 36,801.

EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

The S&P 500, on the other hand, dropped 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,788, while the Nasdaq dropped 70 points, or 0.45%, to 15,552.

According to the ADP Research Institute, private payrolls in the United States increased by 807,000 in December from the previous month.

A 400,000 increase was expected by the market.

The VIX volatility index was 0.35 percent higher at 16.97.

The dollar index dropped 0.34 percent to 95.93, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes dropped 0.8 percent to 1.653 percent.

Gold gained 0.6 percent to (dollar)1,825 per ounce, while silver gained 0.5 percent to (dollar)23.17 per ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)81.23 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)78.17.