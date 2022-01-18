Despite sunny spells, Glasgow temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing this week.

Despite sunny spells, Glasgow’s temperatures will drop to below freezing this week.

The city is expected to see some sunshine tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but residents should dress warmly as lows of 0C are expected.

Despite some sunny intervals, Glasgow is forecast to have lows of just 0C this week.

Glasgow will remain cloudy and wet tonight, according to BBC forecasters, as “spells of rain continue to move in overnight.”

Rain is expected to be “heavy at times, particularly during the early hours,” with a breezy night ahead with lows of 6C.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, when the colder temperatures arrive, BBC Weather predicts a “cloudy start with a few spots of rain in places” on Wednesday (January 19).

The cloud and rain will soon dissipate to the south, leaving a dry and sunny day in its wake.”

While tomorrow will be a chilly day overall, there will be some sunny spells between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., potentially making it a full day of sunshine – though cloud will be present between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the BBC predicts that it will be “largely sunny” on Thursday (January 20), but “some areas may see cloud build in at times later on in the day.”

“On Friday, it will be cloudier, with mostly overcast skies and only a few brighter spells.

However, I’m staying dry.

“Saturday will be mostly dry, but cloudy skies will abound.

There’s a chance of a sprinkling of rain later in the day.”