Despite the empty office buildings, industrial real estate continues to be a strong performer.

Property funds have had a difficult time as a sector, even for the most devoted investors.

Property investment funds, both commercial and residential, are a good indicator of the health of the broader market.

Property funds’ performance is typically influenced by the underlying economy because, in good times, demand for property rises, pushing up rents and property prices and encouraging more construction.

During a recession, the exact opposite is true.

According to the Investment Association (IA), the Technology and Technology Innovation sector has had returns of 29.2 percent over one year, 168.1 percent over five years, and 461.2 percent over the last decade.

For example, the UK Smaller Companies sector returned 45.2 percent, 90.8 percent, and 259 percent.

In comparison, the UK Direct Property sector has grown at a rate of 4.5 percent in a year, 21.1 percent in five years, and a pitiful 44.1 percent in ten years.

Every threat has been felt strongly over time – even where the government intervened last year to prohibit landlords from evicting commercial tenants, this does not prevent them from accruing large, potentially unpayable debts.

One City of London chief executive, who did not want to be identified, claims that big-ticket rents in big business take a long time to come down because large office building owners lock in their tenants for long periods of time.

“My office is designed for many hundreds of employees and costs £12 million a year,” they said.

Even if half of those employees don’t need or want to use it, we’re stuck with it for the next decade.

That’s not a good set of numbers to consider.”

The UK prime average commercial property yield fell to 5.13 percent in the third quarter of this year, according to national estate agents Savills, which means less rent to owners.

Despite this, industrial property investments, particularly those available to retail investors, have been among the best performers this year.

Despite those empty office blocks, industrial property investments remain a star performer