Despite the Omicron variant hit, the UK economy grew by 7.5 percent in 2021: here’s what that means.

Despite the Omicron variant hit, the UK economy grew by 7.5% in 2021: what does this mean?

The recovery came after the economy contracted by 9.4% in 2020, exceeding the Bank of England’s projections.

According to official figures, the UK economy grew by 7.5% last year as a result of the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Despite the impact of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the economy grew by 1% in the final three months of the year.

The economy shrank by 0.2% in December, owing to the impact of Omicron and related government restrictions on the hospitality and leisure industries.

From February 2020, however, the economy remained at pre-pandemic levels.

“GDP fell slightly in December as the Omicron wave hit, with retail and hospitality bearing the brunt of the effects,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

“However, increases in the Test and Trace service and vaccination programs partially offset these.

“Despite December’s setback, GDP grew strongly throughout the fourth quarter, with the NHS, couriers, and employment agencies all contributing to the economy’s health.”

“Overall, GDP in December was in line with what it was in February 2020, before Covid-19 struck, while it was slightly lower in the fourth quarter as a whole than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019.”

“Thanks to our £400 billion package of support and making the right calls at the right time, the economy has been remarkably resilient,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

“I’m proud of the country’s determination, as well as our incredible vaccine program, which has allowed the economy to remain open.”

“Through our Plan for Jobs, we’re continuing to help the economy rebuild by boosting business investment and providing cost-of-living assistance to households.”

