Díaz offers to expand ERTE, but maintains the ban on firing until 2021

The government gives in, but very half. The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has put on the table of social dialogue a new proposal that involves expanding the ERTE beyond the state of alarm, as well as a battery of bonuses to encourage a return to activity. Thus, companies with less than 50 workers and that resume their activity will have an exemption of 85% of their employees’ contributions during this month, and 70% in June. For those with more than 50 workers, the percentages will be 60% for May and 45% for June.

One of lime, and the other of sand because Díaz continues to demand that contracts not be extinguished by force majeure or economic, technical, organizational and production causes caused by the pandemic until 2021. The Minister of Labor also insists that companies must return all aid received if at the end of the year they have not kept one hundred percent of the workforce. In case of breach of these conditions, they will have to reimburse the contributions from which they were exempt, including surcharges and default interest. The head of Labor does not yield either to veto the ERTE to the companies that distribute dividends.

Today the governing bodies of the CEOE and UGT and CC.OO. They must ratify or withdraw a new offer that the Executive wants to bring to the Council of Ministers imminently.

It remains to be seen what de-escalation will be like and what percentage of the three million workers admitted to an ERTE today will recover their jobs prior to the pandemic, but the Minister of Economy did not hesitate to describe this instrument as “success” yesterday. During her speech in the Congressional Committee on Economy, Nadia Calviño defended that thanks to this mechanism it has been possible “not to lose employment and protect the income of citizens”. He insisted, yes, that they must adapt to the de-escalation of the economy so as not to lose everything “in a few weeks”.

Calviño sticks out his chest

The vice president highlighted the “speed” with which the Executive has acted, which, according to what she said, “has allowed the fall in employment to have been, for the moment, much less than that of GDP.” However, he did highlight the high cost that this measure has for the public coffers, which means that “among all taxpayers we are assuming the wages and social contributions of millions of workers, who would not have been entitled to these benefits otherwise”.

At this point, the popular deputy and former president of the CNMV, Elvira Rodríguez, expressed her concern that this effort falls on deaf ears. “We are concerned that ERTEs are nothing more than a kick forward that in the end is useless,” he said. And he also pointed out the effect it will have on public accounts: “This government pays with money it does not have and that is very dangerous if it does not translate into more growth.”

Nadia Calviño acknowledged that all the measures put in place by the Government, both the ERTE, and the support for liquidity and family income will have an impact on public accounts “very important” and will raise the public deficit this year to 10.3 % and debt above 115%. .