Did analysts change their minds about the stock?

It was a mediocre week for(NASDAQ: DNKN) shareholders, with the stock falling 13% in the week since last year’s results to $ 66.53. The results roughly matched the estimates with sales of $ 1.4 billion and statutory earnings per share of $ 2.89. This is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance in its report, review top analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if expectations for the company have changed. Readers will be pleased to know that we have summarized the latest legal forecasts to see if analysts have changed their minds about the Dunkin ‘Brands Group based on the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Dunkin 'Brands Group

NasdaqGS: DNKN Past and Future, February 29, 2020 More

According to the latest results, the 23 Dunkin ‘Brands Group analysts forecast sales of $ 1.41 billion in 2020. This would be a satisfactory 3.1% sales improvement over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be 5.9% at $ 3.10. Prior to this report, analysts had modeled sales of $ 1.41 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 3.13 in 2020. The consensus analysts appear to have seen nothing in these results that would have changed their results. Business view, as nothing significant has changed in their estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the consensus price target remains largely unchanged at $ 79.33. However, this is not the only conclusion we can draw from this data, as some investors also like to take the spread of estimates into account when evaluating analyst price targets. The Dunkin ‘Brands Group has a number of different perceptions, with the most bullish analyst rating it at $ 88.00 and the most bearish at $ 71.00 per share. Given these narrow estimates, however, this suggests that analysts have a pretty good idea of ​​what they think the company is worth.

In addition, we can use Dunkin ‘Brands Group’s past performance to determine whether business is expected to improve and whether the company is expected to perform better than a broader market. It’s pretty clear that analysts expect Dunkin ‘Brands Group’s sales growth to slow significantly. Next year sales growth of 3.1% is expected, compared to a historic growth rate of 14% in the past five years. For comparison: For other companies in this market with analyst coverage, sales growth of 8.8% per year is forecast. So it’s pretty clear that while revenue growth is likely to slow, analysts still expect the broader market to grow faster than the Dunkin ‘Brands Group.

The conclusion

The most important thing is that the mood has not changed significantly. Analysts once again confirm that earnings per share are expected to continue to meet expectations. On the positive side, there were no significant changes in sales estimates. However, analysts predict that sales will perform worse than the broader market. The consensus price target remained stable at $ 79.33, with recent estimates insufficient to impact analysts’ estimated valuations.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In this sense we would not be it is too fast, to come to a conclusion about the Dunkin ‘Brands Group. Long-term profitability is much more important than next year’s profits. We have estimates – by several Dunkin’ Brands Group analysts – for 2022 and you can See them here for free on our platform.“data-reactid =” 46 “> Against this backdrop, we would not come to a conclusion about the Dunkin ‘Brands Group too quickly. Long-term profitability is much more important than next year’s profits. We have estimates – from several Dunkin’ analysts Brands Group – until 2022, and you can see them here for free on our platform.

