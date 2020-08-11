Digitalization provides opportunity for ‘non-violent revolution, a revolution of the mind,’ entrepreneur tells Keiser Report

In a new episode of Keiser Report’s annual Summer Solutions series, Max and Stacy discuss the problem of institutional racism and how to exit the predatory system.

They are joined by entrepreneur Obi Nwosu, who argues that artificial intelligence and virtual reality may actually enable the meritocratic future many claim they want to see.

“I think this is where things are about to change, and in a way which people don’t really understand,” Nwosu says, adding: “Now, the highest-value things we could do in society, are the things that are completely digital in nature.

If we look at the world’s wealthiest, most of them are from the finance and technology industries, the entrepreneur says. “And these are industries where all you need are your mind and access to a computer and the internet.”

According to him, “we are going to see this explosion of competition where everybody out of the most privilege benefits… Now we have the opportunity for non-violent revolution, a revolution of the mind.”

