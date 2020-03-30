Discounter with a 13 percent chance: Daimler with a 38 percent discount

After the dramatic slump in the previous week, the Daimler share recovered enormously. With discount certificates, investors can still achieve high returns in the next few months if the stock tends to weaken again.

With the price recovery of up to 48 percent from EUR 21.50 (March 23, 2020) to EUR 31.90 (March 25, 2020), the correction for the Daimler share, which had been particularly under pressure in the previous months, fell consistently remarkable. However, the share was unable to hold the 30 euro mark and fell back into the 29 euro range on March 26, 2020.

Daimler 27.02

As with many deeply fallen shares, investors are now asking the justified question of whether the Daimler share has now survived the worst or whether another price slide is imminent. In the latest expert analyzes, the negative and positive forecasts are almost balanced.

The investment idea

The still greatly reduced price level could already be seen as an entry level for medium-term investors. Because of the wide fluctuation range, an investment in Daimler shares is still associated with considerable risks. With selected discount certificates on the Daimler share, investors can achieve high returns in the next 12 months even if the share is listed below the low of March 23, 2020 in one year.

How it works

If the Daimler share is quoted on or above the cap, which defines the highest payment amount of the certificate, on the valuation day of the certificate, the discount certificate will be repaid with its maximum amount of 20 euros.

The key data

With the Goldman Sachs Discount Certificate (ISIN: DE000GA8UXX6) on the Daimler share, the cap is at 20 euros. The valuation date is March 18, 2021, and the certificate will be repaid on March 23, 2021. At the Daimler share price of EUR 28.54, investors were able to buy the certificate at EUR 17.70. The certificate is thus 37.98 percent cheaper than the stock.

The chance

Since investors can currently purchase the certificate at € 17.70, gross earnings of 12.99 percent will be possible in the next 12 months if the share price is above the € 20 cap on the valuation day. To give way to 20 euros, the Daimler share would have to lose another 29.92 percent of its current value. In the case of discount certificates, in contrast to bonus certificates, only the closing price relevant to the investment result on the valuation day is important and not the share price development during the term of the certificate.

The risks

If the Daimler share is listed below the cap of EUR 20 on the valuation day, the certificate will be repaid at the closing price of the share determined on the valuation day. If the share price is then below the purchase price of the certificate, i.e. below 17.70 euros, then the certificate investment – before expenses – will generate a loss.

This article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell Daimler shares or investment products in Daimler shares. We assume no liability for the accuracy of the data.