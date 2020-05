Disney to open Shanghai Disneyland on May 11

During an investors relations call Tuesday, Disney announced it will reopen its Shanghai parks next Monday.

It will implement safe and health procedures, such as density control, social distancing, masks requirements, as well as advance reservations for entry.

Disney estimates that COVID-19 impact on operating income at its parks, experiences and products segment to be approximately $1.0 billion, primarily due to revenue lost caused by park closures.