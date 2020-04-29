DJI’s New Mavic Air 2 Has a 48MP Camera, 34 Minutes of Flight Time, and More Cool Features

Two and a half years after the launch of Mavic Air, DJI has finally announced the Mavic Air 2. According to DJI, the Mavic Air 2 was designed from the ground up, focusing on user experience and not just an upgrade of its specs.





The company is now focusing on the ease of use of the drone when it comes to controlling it. It is also safe to say that the Mavic Air 2 is now the most longest flying drone in their line up with a whopping 34-minute flight time. Even though 34 minutes is not really that long, in the drone industry that seems like forever.

DJI has said that this new device comes with a much bigger battery, a better image sensor, and is packed with a new electronic speed controller (ESC) and has also had a few tweaks to its design. It also weighs a little bit more than the first one.

Camera-wise, DJI did not let us down. There have been a bunch of solid upgrades to it, such as having a half-inch Quad Byer sensor which will allow users to take 12-megapixel photos and a 48-megapixel mode, as well. When it comes to video, the Mavic Air 2 sports 4K at 60 FPS and 120 Mbps.

If you are also a fan of HDR, you will be pleased to know that the device can now shoot in HDR with an 8K hyper-lapse mode.

In terms of camera functionality, there are a number of auto-shoot and smart modes that are in the drone. Scene recognition feature has been added wherein the camera knows where the user is shooting from and it automatically optimizes all settings.

The drone can detect a bunch of different scenes such as trees, grass, snow, skies, and sunsets, along with Hyperlight when you want to shoot in low light conditions.

As for the controller, DJI has already updated it so that your phone will now be able to sit on top rather than it clipped on from below.

According to Engadget, “As rumored, the Mavic Air 2 will cost $799 at launch, but thanks to the pandemic, it’s only available in China right now, with a global rollout set for mid-May (around the 11th). DJI has a habit of semi-cannibalizing its own products, with new drones offering features even its flagships don’t have, and that seems to be the case here.”

