Do you find it difficult to fall asleep at night? See how your sleep routine compares to other readers

WHETHER YOU’RE AN early bird or a night owl, good quality sleep is essential for everyone’s health and well-being.

New research* by Nytol shows that six in 10 adults in Ireland have difficulties getting to sleep or staying asleep at night. Women are more likely to suffer than men, according to the research, while stress is credited as the main culprit behind sleep problems.

Poor sleep has been linked to several health conditions, including obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as stated by Harvard Health, while more and more studies are being carried out on the connection between sleep and mental health.

So, how does your sleep routine compare to everyone else’s? Find out below…

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024766/original?version=5024766”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2438 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

TELL US Votes Some 44% of people surveyed* said they go to bed at the same time every night. How likely are you to do this, 10 being extremely likely?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024772/original?version=5024772”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2439 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

SLEEP ON IT Votes How difficult do you find it to fall asleep at night, 10 being extremely difficult?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

There’s lots of advice regarding sleep out there – including studies that have found how using screens in bed can reduce sleep quality, or the effects of sleeping in a room with an artificial light on. In fact, 59% of people surveyed* said they keep their bedroom dark and cool to try to ensure they get a good night’s sleep. So, where do you stand on these issues?

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024790/original?version=5024790”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2443 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

LIGHTS OUT Votes How important to you is a dark environment when going to sleep, 10 being very important?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024777/original?version=5024777”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2440 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

SCREEN TIME Votes How much effort do you make to avoid using screens in bed, 10 being a lot?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

As anyone who has ever had a bad night’s sleep will know, lack of sleep can negatively effect our mood and ability to function day-to-day. Irish people even consider getting enough sleep the number one priority in maintaining good health and wellness, according to the research by Nytol*, yet the majority claim to be getting less sleep than what they perceive to be healthy. So, how important is getting a good night’s sleep to you?

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024784/original?version=5024784”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2441 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

SWEET DREAMS Votes ‘Getting enough sleep is a high priority for me.’ How much do you agree with this statement, 10 being 100%?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Not to forget that sleep quality can be affected by simple things, too, like an uncomfortable bed. Have you made a great effort to create a bed that you love to sleep in, or could you sleep on a bed of nails? Share your take below.

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .container {

background: #E5E8EF !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .ratee-image {

background-image: url(“https://img2.thejournal.ie/inline/5024813/original?version=5024813”);

border-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .header .title {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .header .title h2 {

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .header .title .subtitle {

color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .header .title::after {

background: #ebebeb !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-moz-range-track {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-lower {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-ms-fill-upper {

background: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-webkit-slider-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-moz-range-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-slider::-ms-thumb {

background: #e8d249 !important;

border-color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 output#rating-slider-label {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 output#rating-slider-label::after {

border-top-color: #0A558E !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .submit {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rate-results {

background: #BCCADA !important;

color: #333 !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-box:first-child .rating-number {

background: #0D3F8A !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-box .rating-number {

background: #0A558E !important;

color: #fff !important;

}

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-number::before,

.ratings.rating-widget-2444 .rating-number::after {

color: #e8d249 !important;

}

TUCKED IN Votes How much attention do you pay to making your sleep environment comfortable, 10 being a lot?

6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Looking to get a better night’s sleep? HSE guidelines suggest that you…

Stick to a routine. For example, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Relax your body and mind before going to bed.

Avoid using technology or watching TV, before bed.

Keep active during the day.

Avoid naps if you can.

How have you fared in comparison to other readers? Consult your local pharmacist for more detailed advice on improving your sleeping habits.

Nytol One-A-Night is a clinically proven night-time sleep aid to help people suffering from temporary sleep disturbance and can be taken for up to seven nights to help get your sleep pattern back on track.

Nytol One-A-Night 50mg tablets contain diphenhydramine hydrochloride. An aid to the relief of temporary sleep disturbances. For further information, ask your doctor or pharmacist. Always read the leaflet. Reference code: IRE NYT 2020 57

*Research was conducted between 15th – 22nd February 2019 via an online survey of 1000 nationally represented Irish adults aged 18+ by CORE Research on behalf of Perrigo.