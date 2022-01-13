Do you have a (dollar)2,000 Lincoln double die obverse penny in your change?

Do you have a rare Lincoln double die obverse penny in your spare change?

Last month, a RARE Lincoln double die obverse penny sold for (dollar)2,000.

You could also profit from selling the rare coin if you have one in your spare change.

This wheat penny with a double die obverse was minted in Philadelphia in 1955.

Since 1909, the President of the United States has been featured on pennies.

On December 19, 2021, the circulated coin was auctioned off on eBay for (dollar)2,000, with 44 bidders.

Victor David Brenner, who was responsible for many early penny designs, designed the 1955 penny.

This coin is 95% copper, 5% tin, and 1% zinc, according to PCGS.

There were over 33 million of these coins produced.

According to the listing, the seller, DavidKahnRareCoins, has been selling rare coins for more than 20 years.

When it comes to sales and service, they have a 100 percent positive feedback rating.

Errors occur when coins are not made correctly.

A double die obverse, in this case, appears to be two images on a single coin die.

A duplicate of letters, words, or numbers could be the cause of this.

When an error is more obvious or distinct, the value of a coin increases.

The double die obverse error can be found on a lot of Lincoln cents.

Other coins, on the other hand, are not uncommon to have a similar appearance error.

To begin, look through your house and any coin collections you may have; you may already have coins worth selling.

You could also scour areas for hidden or fallen treasure with a metal detector, or go to your local bank to exchange dollars for rolls of wrapped coins.

If you have a coin that you want to sell, make sure you research its value first.

Purchasing rare coins is the same way.

Deals and advice can always be found in the USA Coin Book or on eBay.

Fake coins and counterfeits should also be avoided.

If you’re buying a coin, always look into the seller’s background and whether the coin has been certified.

If you’re selling your coin, it’s also a good idea to get it certified.

