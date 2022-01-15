Do you have a rare and valuable half cent worth up to (dollar)3,383 in circulation?

Do you have a rare and valuable half cent worth up to (dollar)3,383?

THERE ARE A LOT OF RARE COINS IN THE MARKET, including half cents, that you should look for in your spare change.

It may come as a surprise to some, but half cents were in use nearly two centuries ago.

Half cents were the smallest denomination ever produced by the United States Mint, with mintage ranging from 1793 to 1857.

These so-called cents are said to have a denomination of (dollar)0.005.

To put it another way, to make a full dollar, you’d need 200 half cents instead of the 100 pennies we’re used to.

A coin’s rarity is usually based on its low mintage, an error, or some other distinguishing feature.

However, you should keep in mind that the coin’s value will be determined by its grade and condition.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most valuable half-cents in circulation.

The 1795 Liberty half-cent coin comes in a few different varieties.

Some have a punctuated date as well as a pole.

A pole or a diagonal line runs right next to Liberty’s neck in one that recently sold online for (dollar)1,000.

While the photos in the listing do not show it, the pole variety of the 1795 Liberty coin is said to have the text “TWO HUNDRED FOR A DOLLAR” on the side edge.

According to USA Coin Book, this coin is worth (dollar)887 in average condition and up to (dollar)12,797 in “uncirculated (AU-50)” condition.

The 1850 braided hair half cent coin recently sold for more than (dollar)700 on eBay.

The coin was allegedly graded “AU55” by Numismatic Guaranty Company, according to the seller.

“This very difficult date has been in high demand of late,” the seller wrote in the listing’s description.

“Grab it while you still can!”

Nearly 40,000 half cents with braided hair were struck in 1850.

There are three distinct varieties of the 1805 draped bust half cent.

The year of the coin is represented by the small, medium, and large “5”.

“The best way to distinguish between the sizes of the numbers “5” is to notice that the small “5” is noticeably spaced further away from the “0” than the medium variety,” USA Coin book wrote.

The stems on the reverse of the coin at the bottom of the wreath are also featured on the small and large varieties.

The small 5 variety is the one that recently sold on eBay for (dollar)2,800.

Another rare Liberty cap coin is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.