Do you have a rare cent in your spare change? It sells for (dollar)8,750 on eBay.

A late-1700s PENNY sold for (dollar)8,750, so you’d be lucky to own one.

On the obverse, Liberty has flowing hair, and on the reverse, “One Cent.”

According to JM Bullion, an online merchant, the coin was considered “highly controversial” because the “One Cent” was surrounded by chains.

In describing the coin, JM Bullion wrote, “This particular aspect of the coin drew so much ire from the public, as it was seen as supporting slavery.”

As a result, the flowing hair penny was only made in 1793.

It is estimated that just over 36,000 of these coins were produced.

This coin is also available in three different varieties.

On the obverse, there are periods after the year 1793 and the word “LIBERTY.”

Another version of the coin is one that is devoid of periods.

On the reverse of the coin, the other variety only has the letters “AMERI” with a period after them.

On the reverse of the first two coins, however, there is no period, just the word “AMERICA.”

While the quality is difficult to tell at first glance, the one that recently sold on eBay appears to have the periods.

After 12 bids, the coin sold for a total of (dollar)8,750.

That means the penny is now worth more than 87 million times its face value.

In “AG Details,” the seller claims that the coin was certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).

“Design details are flat and appear in outline,” according to NGC.

Wear has resulted in the loss of portions of the rim.”

The flowing Liberty hair penny with the periods, on the other hand, might be worth a lot more in higher grades.

According to USA Coin Book, an average condition coin is worth (dollar)16,630, while an uncirculated (MS-60) coin is worth up to (dollar)278,376.

Thousands of 1793 Liberty cents are currently listed on eBay.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of possible counterfeits.

Check the seller’s background and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

It’s important to remember that your pennies aren’t the only ones that could be worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare half dollars, dimes, nickels, and other coins, as some of these can sell for thousands of dollars.

The most valuable coins are usually those with a low mintage or an error, as they are considered the rarest and most valuable.

