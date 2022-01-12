Do you have a rare dime in your spare change that sold for (dollar)1,725 after a bidding war?

After a bidding war, a rare dime sold for (dollar)1,725 – do you have the coin in your spare change?

A RARE dime recently sold for over (dollar)1,700 on eBay.

This coin is from the Mercury dime series, which was produced between 1916 and 1945.

The 1921 Mercury Dime without a letter mark on the reverse, indicating that it was minted in Philadelphia, was sold in the eBay listing.

With over 1.2 million pieces minted, this dime is one of the most valuable in the Mercury series.

According to Jamie Hernandez of Professional Coin Grading Service, the only Mercury Dimes with lower mintages are the 1916-D and 1921-D.

“There was a coin recession during that time,” he wrote in 1921, “which kept the demand for circulating dimes low.”

Another reason is that “this year, the Mint was primarily focused on producing Silver Dollars, so they were produced in large quantities.”

The value of a coin is determined by its grade and condition, just as it is with any other coin.

According to USA Coin Book, the 1921 Philadelphia Mercury dime is worth only (dollar)90 in average condition, but up to (dollar)3,780 in “uncirculated (MS-65)” condition.

After 50 bids, the coin in the eBay listing sold for (dollar)1,725 in total.

That means the dime is worth 1.7 million times its face value.

Great Southern Coins was the vendor of the dime.

According to the coin dealer, the coin was graded “AU,” which stands for “almost uncirculated.”

Thousands of 1921 Mercury dimes are currently listed for sale on eBay.

However, be wary of online imposters.

To avoid this, double-check the seller’s track record and whether the coin was certified in the listing.

A 1943 Mercury dime was recently sold on eBay for (dollar)395.

Remember that your dimes aren’t the only coins that could be worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare nickels, half dollars, Lincoln pennies, and other coins, as some of these can sell for thousands of dollars.

Coins with a low mintage or an error are usually the most valuable, as collectors consider them to be the most valuable.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, do a full name search, select the “sold” listing, and then change the search to “highest value.”

It will give you an idea of how much the coin is worth.

You can sell the coin on eBay or through a specialized website like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

